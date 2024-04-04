A leading Democrat in the race to represent Maryland in the Senate never committed to a debate against his primary opponent at a previously scheduled event later this month.
The April 23 debate between Rep. David Trone, D-Md. — who is running against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to become Maryland’s next U.S. Senator — was canceled Tuesday after the Trone campaign “refused to commit,” according to the debate host, NBC’s Baltimore affiliate.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
