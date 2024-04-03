A push in Maryland’s legislature for hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and fees has some Democrats concerned that the package may bolster former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign for U.S. Senate and cost their party its already-narrow majority.

It’s a worry that is being amplified by the need for federal support to rebuild Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

While a Republican hasn’t won a Senate race in Maryland since 1980, Hogan is wid

[Read Full story at source]