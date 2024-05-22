Maryland Republican Senate nominee Larry Hogan says in a new ad he would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law if elected, allying himself with President Biden on abortion.
In the 30-second ad spot, first reported by Politico, the former Maryland governor says, “no one should come between a woman and her doctor.”
“I’m Larry Hogan. As governor, I promised to uphold Maryland law on abortion while providing over-the-counter birth control covered by insurance,
