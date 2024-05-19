Democratic Maryland governor Wes Moore signed a bill establishing the first statewide gun violence prevention center earlier this week.
The project, which is called the Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention, will operate within the Maryland Department of Health. Its mission is to “consolidate and better coordinate Maryland’s public health approach to preventing gun violence,” according to a press release published by the governor’s office on Thursday
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Maryland governor signs Biden-inspired bill establishing ‘Center for Firearm Violence Prevention’ - May 18, 2024
- Trump demands Biden ‘drug test,’ rips ‘radical’ RFK Jr. in bid to ‘rebellious bunch’ at NRA - May 18, 2024
- DC Mayor Bowser jets off for Las Vegas weekend ‘mission’ after ritzy Masters trip on taxpayers’ dime - May 18, 2024