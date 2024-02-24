The Maryland House approved a measure on Friday to enable people to buy health insurance through the state’s health care exchange regardless of their immigration status, with the approval of a federal waiver.

The House voted 101-34 for the bill, which now goes to the Senate, where similar legislation is under consideration.

The measure would require the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange to submit a federal waiver application by July 1, 2025, to implement the program. The waiver i

