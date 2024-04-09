Maryland’s Democrat-controlled legislature approved a bill on Monday to aid employees at the Port of Baltimore affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
The bridge collapse on March 26 and its impact on a key economic engine led lawmakers to act in the last two weeks of the legislative session.
The bill authorizes use of the state’s rainy day fund to support port employees who are out of work and are not covered under unemployment insurance while the port is close
