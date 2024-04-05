ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers headed toward a final vote Friday on the state’s $63 billion budget legislation, which includes tax and fee increases to help pay for transportation and education, though not as much as some lawmakers wanted.

The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, mostly kept intact Gov. Wes Moore’s $63 billion proposal for the budget year starting July 1. Moore, a Democrat, submitted a balanced budget plan in January without tax increases

