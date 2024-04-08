Maryland lawmakers pushed into the final hours of their legislative session Monday, largely putting the finishing touches on priority legislation that includes a measure to help employees at the Port of Baltimore affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
The measure authorizing use of the state’s rainy day fund to help port employees has strong support and was expected to pass. The stunning March 26 bridge collapse and its impact on a key economic engine prompted lawmakers to
