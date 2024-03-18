A budget showdown at the Maryland General Assembly is brewing, with top House leaders outlining on Friday a $1.3 billion plan for new state revenues to pay future education and transportation costs that Senate leaders think is too hefty now and unsuitable for the state’s current economic climate.

The House’s revenue package includes tax, fee and toll increases, as well as the legalization of internet gambling, which would make casino games available for wagering online.

Ho

[Read Full story at source]