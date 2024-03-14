ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Despite recent fiscal challenges, Gov. Wes Moore’s $63 billion budget plan remains largely intact under legislation heading to a vote Thursday in the Maryland Senate.

The measure makes reserves available if needed to cover a miscalculation in Medicaid costs that was discovered after the governor submitted his budget to the General Assembly in January.

