Illegal migrants would be able to buy health insurance in Maryland under a new bill that recently passed in the state’s House and Senate.

On Friday, the Maryland Senate approved the “Access to Care Act” on a party line vote of 34-13.

The Maryland House previously passed a similar version of the legislation on a 101-34 vote in late February.

Each chamber will need to vote to approve the other’s before the legislation can be sent to Democratic Gov. Wes Mo

