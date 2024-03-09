Illegal migrants would be able to buy health insurance in Maryland under a new bill that recently passed in the state’s House and Senate.
On Friday, the Maryland Senate approved the “Access to Care Act” on a party line vote of 34-13.
The Maryland House previously passed a similar version of the legislation on a 101-34 vote in late February.
Each chamber will need to vote to approve the other’s before the legislation can be sent to Democratic Gov. Wes Mo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pompeo doesn’t rule out serving in second Trump admin; doesn’t comment on jobs ‘I’ve not been offered’ - March 8, 2024
- Maryland Senate passes bill to allow illegal migrants buy health insurance - March 8, 2024
- Senate passes multi-billion-dollar funding package to avoid government shutdown - March 8, 2024