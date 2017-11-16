Masergy Offers Complete PSTN Replacement in Hong Kong

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Masergy, a leading provider of hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communications solutions, announced today the expansion of its capability to deliver complete Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement (Global Office) to include Hong Kong. This announcement highlights Masergy’s commitment to deliver feature-rich UCaaS, Cloud Contact Center and Intelligent SIP Trunking to global enterprises.

Masergy offers flexible plans for complete in-country inbound and outbound telephony experience. Masergy Cloud Communications quickly modernizes the enterprise while mitigating risks and reducing costs associated with deployment and maintenance.

The key benefits of Masergy Cloud Communications to enterprises include:

Localized calling experience

Global unified dial plan

Seamless voice, video, and instant messaging communications with contextual correlation

Built-in disaster recovery with advanced automatic failover

Easy systems management via cloud-based tools and real-time analytics

“Masergy continues to expand its award-winning Cloud Communications service to meet growing customer demand,” said Dean Manzoori, Vice President of Product Management UCaaS, Masergy. “This expansion correlates to increased customer satisfaction that is underscored by our industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 74.”

About Masergy

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security, and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions, and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, [email protected], LinkedIn and Facebook.

