TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As masking mandates are being reintroduced in schools and medical facilities, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) issued a statement Tuesday urging against the return of these ineffective and unethical policies.

In its statement AAPS explains that masking is no exemption to the fundamental principles of informed consent: “Patients have the right to be informed about the risks and benefits of any medical intervention, and have the right to refuse medical treatment.”

“All masking mandates currently in place must be rescinded, and no future mandates should be imposed,” urges AAPS.

Included in the statement are references to analysis demonstrating the lack of evidence that mask mandates are effective, along with peer-reviewed studies that reveal patient harm caused by mandates.

“Concerning efficacy, in addition to the indisputable failure of mask mandates to prevent outbreaks of COVID, the Cochrane systemic review of available empirical evidence concluded that studies ‘did not show a clear reduction in respiratory viral infection with the use of medical/surgical masks,’ and ‘[t]here were no clear differences between the use of medical/surgical masks compared with N95/P2 respirators in healthcare workers when used in routine care to reduce respiratory viral infection,’” writes AAPS.

“Concerning the potential for harm, there are at least 60 studies and reports that illuminate downsides of masking and face-coverings in different scenarios and among varied patient groups.”

The AAPS statement concludes: “Since masking mandates for viral illnesses provide no clear benefits, while creating potential for harm, individuals should be empowered to choose to not observe such mandates that are either currently in existence or that may be imposed in the future.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

