Mass General Brigham and Bank of America Announce Partnership for World Medical Innovation Forum

2022 Event in Boston Features Biotech Breakthroughs in Gene and Cell Therapy

Mass General Brigham World Medical Innovation Forum In Partnership with Bank of America

Boston, MA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass General Brigham and Bank of America today announced a partnership to expand access to leading healthcare technology and investment insights at the World Medical Innovation Forum held annually each spring in Boston. Bank of America will join with Mass General Brigham as presenting sponsor of the Forum, bringing together two leading organizations with extensive healthcare expertise to advance medical breakthroughs for patients and support Boston’s continued growth as a global biotech and investment hub.



The 2022 Forum, being held May 2-4 at the Westin Copley in Boston, will explore the promise of new gene and cell therapies (GCT), the challenges to their development, and investment and market dynamics. GCT is widely recognized as a transformational opportunity in medicine, with the potential to stop or slow the effects of disease by targeting it at the genetic level.

“Innovation is central to enhancing patient care now and, in the future,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO, Mass General Brigham. “The collaboration with Bank of America will enhance our ability to more broadly engage innovators and those who work to ensure innovation is translated to patient care — clinicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, government leaders and payors — and advance medical breakthroughs for millions of patients around the world.”

Forum speakers include CEOs of leading companies in the GCT and biotech fields, investors, entrepreneurs, Harvard clinicians and scientists, government officials and other key influencers. Senior Bank of America healthcare bankers and research analysts will be among the featured speakers. Recently confirmed speakers include Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, Robert Bradway, CEO of Amgen, Marc Casper, CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Peter Marks, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Biologics, Evaluation and Research, FDA.



“Our corporate and investor clients will benefit from the expertise and perspective that Bank of America and Mass General Brigham can bring to our Boston conference,” said Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America. “We see the conference as a crossroad of science, technology, and investment capital that can lead to breakthrough medical advancements and solutions.”

Mass General Brigham is the nation’s largest academic research enterprise. Its 6,200 Harvard Medical School appointed faculty conduct more than $2 billion of life science research every year, and they have pioneered some of the most significant GCT therapies. Many of these leading investigators are featured on the Forum agenda, which covers GCT strategy, clinical opportunities, patient access, economic and investment considerations, regulatory frameworks, and manufacturing scalability, among other topics.

To find out more about the Forum, and to register, visit https://worldmedicalinnovation.org/. The Forum team will continue to monitor COVID-19 and event safety protocols. Updates regarding the event format will be shared in the coming months.

