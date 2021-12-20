Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mass General Brigham Announces New Partnership with New England Patriots and New England Revolution

Mass General Brigham Announces New Partnership with New England Patriots and New England Revolution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Mass General Brigham and Kraft Sports + Entertainment

R. Scott Gassett, Vice President of Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine; Dr. Mark Price, Head Team Physician and Medical Director of the New England Patriots; Jim Whalen, Head Athletic Trainer of the New England Patriots; Eric Bengston, Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer of the New England Revolution; Dr. Scott Martin, Medical Director of the New England Revolution; Brian Earley, Vice President & General Manager of Patriot Place. Photo Courtesy: New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler

R. Scott Gassett, Vice President of Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine; Dr. Mark Price, Head Team Physician and Medical Director of the New England Patriots; Jim Whalen, Head Athletic Trainer of the New England Patriots; Eric Bengston, Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer of the New England Revolution; Dr. Scott Martin, Medical Director of the New England Revolution; Brian Earley, Vice President & General Manager of Patriot Place. Photo Courtesy: New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler

Boston, MA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass General Brigham joined with leaders from Kraft Sports + Entertainment to announce Mass General Brigham will now serve as the official sports medicine sponsor of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.

“This partnership strengthens an already substantial relationship that Kraft Sports + Entertainment maintains with Mass General Brigham,” said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “The Patriots and Revolution deeply value the high-quality medical care Mass General Brigham offers to everyone and we are excited to expand the dynamic of this affiliation moving forward.”

As part of this expanded relationship, Mass General Brigham is opening the Mass General Performance and Research Center at Patriot Place in 2022. Representatives from Mass General Brigham and Kraft Sports + Entertainment gathered at Gillette Stadium on December 15 as part of this announcement. 

“Mass General Brigham remains one of our organization’s foundational partners, from the two world-class healthcare centers already open at Patriot Place to this new performance and research center,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to working with Mass General Brigham for years to come as our official sports medicine partner, continuing to bring their great services to Patriot Place visitors.” 

“We are leveraging this partnership to educate the public that the research-driven clinical care and services we bring to world-class athletes is identical to what we offer to athletes of all abilities,” said R. Scott Gassett, Vice President of Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine. “We’ll get you back to the sports you love.” 

Separate from and unrelated to this sponsorship, Mass General Hospital clinicians have treated both Patriots and Revolution players since their founding in 1960 and 1996 respectively. Mass General Brigham provides the Patriots and Revolution with a wide range of sports medicine services under the leadership of Dr. Mark Price, Head Team Physician and Medical Director of the New England Patriots and Dr. Scott Martin, Medical Director of the New England Revolution. Dozens of Mass General Brigham clinicians work year-round with the teams on training, injury prevention, and game-day medical coverage.

In addition to the Patriots and Revolution, Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine provides clinical services to the Boston Bruins, as well as numerous Division I college programs and high school athletic programs throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. To learn more about sports medicine programs and services from Mass General Brigham visit sportsmedicine.massgeneralbrigham.org.

About Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Attachment

  • Mass General Brigham and Kraft Sports + Entertainment 
CONTACT: Tim Sullivan
Mass General Brigham
617-952-5325
tsullivan11@partners.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.