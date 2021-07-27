Mass General Brigham hospitals get top marks in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best hospitals in America

Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s, Mass Eye and Ear, McLean, Spaulding all receive national recognition

Boston, MA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), the founding members of Mass General Brigham, earned high marks in multiple specialties by U.S. News & World Report – with MGH earning the number five (5) spot on the Honor Roll of America’s Best Hospitals and Brigham and Women’s earning the number fourteen (14) spot.

Three other Mass General Brigham hospitals – McLean Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Mass. Eye and Ear – were also recognized for national excellence. McLean Hospital was ranked number two (2) in the nation for psychiatry, and Spaulding Rehabilitation was ranked number three (3) for rehabilitation. Mass. Eye and Ear ranked second (2) for ear, nose and throat care and ranked fourth (4) for ophthalmology. The rankings, now available online, will be published in the magazine’s August issue as part of its 2021-2022 Best Hospitals guide.

“More than ever, we see the strongest parts of our health care system working together, collaborating, and combining resources in order to improve the patient experience and outcomes,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO, Mass General Brigham. “These rankings are a fitting tribute to the dedication and compassion of individuals that work in our institutions, and they truly reflect Mass General Brigham’s dedication to our patients and our ongoing commitment to equitable, innovative, patient-centered care for those in our communities and around the globe.”

MGH was among the top ten hospitals in the country in eight (8) specialties, including ear, nose and throat (in partnership with Mass. Eye and Ear), cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gynecology, ophthalmology (in partnership with Mass. Eye and Ear), orthopedics, psychiatry, and rheumatology.

BWH ranked among the top ten hospitals in the country in four (4) categories including cancer (in partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), cardiology and heart surgery, gynecology, and rheumatology.

In addition, U.S. News & World Report ranks hospitals regionally. MGH and BWH were ranked #1 and #2 in the state respectively. Newton-Wellesley Hospital ranked seventh (7) in the Boston area, ninth (9) in the state and was recognized as high-performing for treatment in six (6) specialties: back surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, and pneumonia. Salem Hospital (formerly North Shore Medical Center) was recognized as high-performing for treatment in four (4) specialties: diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, and kidney failure.

These rankings and honors for our academic medical centers, our specialty hospitals, and our community hospitals, help to demonstrate the Mass General Brigham strategy to build the integrated academic health system of the future. Our goal as a system is to transform care, improve outcomes and expand our impact in communities locally, nationally and globally. The system’s strategy is focused on building more affordable models of care for our patients closer to home, while at the same time accelerating innovation through research and education to make breakthroughs more widespread and more accessible for patients.

For the 2021-22 rankings, U.S. News & World Report compared more than 5,000 medical centers nationwide across 15 specialties, procedures and conditions. Survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and hospital reputation were among the factors weighed.

