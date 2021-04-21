Mass General Brigham Names Andy Shin Senior Vice President of Strategy

Boston, MA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass General Brigham has named Andy Shin, JD, MPH, MBA, Senior Vice President of Strategy. Shin will work with senior leaders across Mass General Brigham to help inform, shape and advance the Mass General Brigham strategy.

“Our system-wide strategy lays out the priorities, goals and plans for building the world-class integrated academic healthcare system of the future with patients at the center—transforming care and its affordability, improving outcomes and extending our impact locally, regionally and nationally,” said Jeff Weiss, JD, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer for Mass General Brigham. “Andy will play a pivotal role in helping us to continuously evolve our strategy to meet the needs of our patients and support our four-part mission of enhancing patient care, leading groundbreaking research and discovery, teaching medicine’s best minds and serving our community.

Shin was most recently the Chief Operating Officer for the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Center for Health Innovation and Senior Vice President for the AHA. In this role, he worked to advance transformation for the entire hospital and health care system industry through multi-sector partnerships, national collaboratives, thought leadership and new business lines focused on digital health, consumerism, quality improvement, population health, venture capital and health care leadership.

Prior to joining the AHA, Shin held executive leadership roles across both the public and private sectors, including serving as a consultant, investment analyst and staff member on the United States House Energy and Commerce committee during the drafting of the Affordable Care Act. He also helped to launch the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Shin began his career as an officer in the United States Air Force.

Shin also serves as a faculty member for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Catalyst Program, a collaborative initiative increasing the potential of innovative biomedical research from MIT to benefit society and the economy.

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Attachment

Andy+Shin

CONTACT: Bridget Perry Mass General Brigham 9784826630 [email protected]