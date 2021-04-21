Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mass General Brigham Names Andy Shin Senior Vice President of Strategy

Mass General Brigham Names Andy Shin Senior Vice President of Strategy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Boston, MA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass General Brigham has named Andy Shin, JD, MPH, MBA, Senior Vice President of Strategy. Shin will work with senior leaders across Mass General Brigham to help inform, shape and advance the Mass General Brigham strategy.  

“Our system-wide strategy lays out the priorities, goals and plans for building the world-class integrated academic healthcare system of the future with patients at the center—transforming care and its affordability, improving outcomes and extending our impact locally, regionally and nationally,” said Jeff Weiss, JD, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer for Mass General Brigham. “Andy will play a pivotal role in helping us to continuously evolve our strategy to meet the needs of our patients and support our four-part mission of enhancing patient care, leading groundbreaking research and discovery, teaching medicine’s best minds and serving our community.

Shin was most recently the Chief Operating Officer for the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Center for Health Innovation and Senior Vice President for the AHA. In this role, he worked to advance transformation for the entire hospital and health care system industry through multi-sector partnerships, national collaboratives, thought leadership and new business lines focused on digital health, consumerism, quality improvement, population health, venture capital and health care leadership.

Prior to joining the AHA, Shin held executive leadership roles across both the public and private sectors, including serving as a consultant, investment analyst and staff member on the United States House Energy and Commerce committee during the drafting of the Affordable Care Act. He also helped to launch the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Shin began his career as an officer in the United States Air Force.

Shin also serves as a faculty member for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Catalyst Program, a collaborative initiative increasing the potential of innovative biomedical research from MIT to benefit society and the economy.                        

About Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Attachment

  • Andy+Shin 
CONTACT: Bridget Perry
Mass General Brigham
9784826630
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.