WORCESTER, Mass., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com today announced its latest, patent-pending technology that reduces the cost of solar-power generation to a level that outperforms existing fossil-fuel and renewable energy sources. The company’s Concentrated Solar Tracking System is poised to revolutionize the solar power industry.

The Concentrated Solar Tracking System (CST) is designed to dramatically lower the cost of energy production for consumers. The CST provides an innovative solar tracking platform that utilizes low-cost reflectors directed at Stirling engines mounted at the center of its platform. The platform based on the previously disclosed patent pending Solar Tracking System (STS) rotates to continually optimize the sun’s rays during the day to maximize the thermal energy production of the Stirling engines. The low-cost structure provides an unprecedented reduction in power generation costs that are below existing fossil-fuel and alternative energy sources, including traditional, photovoltaic solar-panel systems.

The CST is projected to substantially reduce power-generation costs by up to 56% as compared to traditional solar power installations. For example, a traditional 10 kW solar power installation at a cost of $20,000 would provide a cost of $2 a watt, while the CST would only require a $10,000 investment with a cost of $1 per watt. This delivers significant savings for energy producers.

With no expensive raw materials or complex engineering requirements, mass production would reduce the cost much greater than 56 percent as compared to traditional solar power installations.

In addition, The CST design provides a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while utilizing common, off-the shelf components with an extended life expectancy. The CST significantly reduces the payback period for solar power investments to under 3 years at many locations. The CST performance is fully guaranteed by the company.

