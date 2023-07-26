WORCESTER, Mass., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass Megawatts Wind Power,Inc. (OTC:MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com has started the process of developing a 350 kW solar power project using our patent pending Concentrated Solar Power Tracking System (CST) that will set a new standard for low-cost and reliable energy production. The new technology can deliver a significant reduction in the cost of solar energy production. The proposed project is planned to be developed on two warehouses having a total of 500,000 square feet near Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts. The electricity will primarily sold to local businesses.

The CST utilizes a low-cost, yet robust platform for concentrating the sun’s rays directly onto a central area of solar panels that will convert the reflected sunlight into energy. The CST has reflectors that are mounted on the perimeter of a rotating, circular platform that continually adjusts its position to directly face the sun’s rays throughout the day with an innovation to avoid elevated heat levels using a low cost patent pending method.

The new technology is an important addition to its previously disclosed patent pending solar tracker which can produce 35 percent more solar power for less than ten percent additional cost. A video on the home page of www.massmegawatts.com summarizes the previously disclosed patent pending solar tracker that can pay for itself in less than five years at many locations. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels. The new technology is also designed to be able to reduce the cost of solar power by employing a furling technology borrowed from wind technology for protection in the case of high wind events.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).

