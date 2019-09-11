Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Finalists for the 22nd Annual Technology Leadership Awards

Breaking News
MassTLC Community Comes Together to Shine a Spotlight Region’s Executives, Companies and Innovations Across 16 Categories

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members of the Massachusetts innovation community gathered last night at PTC in Boston for a reception at which the state’s leading technology industry association announced finalists for the 2019 Mass Tech Leadership Awards. The 16 award categories, including a newly added category for the Massachusetts Growth Company of the Year, highlight the vitality, innovation and importance of the region’s internationally respected technology industry.

“Each year I am humbled to be part of a region and community with some of the most brilliant and creative minds in the world who work to solve the most complex problems we face today,” stated MassTLC CEO, Tom Hopcroft. “The impressive list of nominees this year demonstrates the depth and breadth that the tech and innovation ecosystem provides—from business enablement to medical devices, ed tech, cybersecurity, robotics, and advanced manufacturing—and continues to showcase the deep pool of talent and determination that makes Massachusetts a global hub.”

Finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations that were judged by panels of industry leaders in each of the 16 categories. Winners will be announced at the All Stars of Tech Winners’ Celebration on November 6 at Fenway Park. More details, advance registration and sponsorship information are available at https://www.masstlc.org/leadership-awards/.

Finalists in each of the 16 categories include:

CEO of the Year
Tom Leighton, Akamai
Jacqueline Moloney, UMass Lowell
Eric Mosley, Workhuman
Martha Sullivan, Sensata
William Wagner, LogMeIn

CEO of the Year – Emerging Company
Janess Bruce, MeQuilibrium
David Cancel, Drift
Mike Massaro, Flywire
Daniel Muzquiz & Mike Zani, The Predictive Index
Derek Roos, Mendix

Chief Marketing Officer of the Year
Alison Durant, LogMeIn
Tom Erskine, One Door
Jeanne Hopkins, Lola.com
Laura Taylor, WordStream
Sarah Welch, CarGurus

Chief People Officer of the Year
Janine Allo, ezCater
Dave Almeda, Kronos
Heather Hartford, Acquia
Lucy Lemons, WordStream
Christina Luconi, Rapid7

Emerging Executive of the Year
Hillary Ashton, PTC
Michael Bell, Agero
Greg Joondeph-Breidbart, CarGurus
Emmanuelle Skala, Toast
Dorit Zilbershot, Attivio

Tech Excellence Award
Rania Khalaf, IBM Research
Kathleen Mitford, PTC
Joshua Smith, Kaon Interactive
Dmitri Tcherevik, Progress
Daniel Theobald, Vecna Robotics

Massachusetts Company of the Year
Akamai 
Kronos 
LogMeIn
PTC

Growth Company of the Year
CyberArk
Everbridge
Mimecast
Rocket Software

Emerging Company of the Year
BlueSnap
Markforged
Nasuni
The Predictive Index

Digital Transformation in Education
Care Academy
Cengage
Curriculum Associates
Empow Studios
Unruly Studios

Digital Transformation in Finance and Insurance
Algorand
DipJar
Edmit
Elsen Inc
TowerIQ

Digital Transformation in Healthcare
Bento
mARk
Onduo
Virtudent
Wellist

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing
Flexo Concepts
Markforged
Merrow Manufacturing
Nye Lubricants
Vecna Robotics

Innovative Tech of the Year – Robotics
6 River Systems
Dexai Robotics
Markforged
Realtime Robotics
ReWalk Robotics

Innovative Tech of the Year – Sales & Marketing
Clypd
InCrowd
Monotype
Owl Labs
Pegasystems

Innovative Tech of the Year – Security
iboss
Mimecast
ReversingLabs
Silverside Detectors
Sproxil

Awards Program Platinum Sponsors include: Marsh & McLennan Agency, PTC, PwC, Salesforce and The Speech Improvement Company

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
With 450 member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region’s leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC’s purpose is to accelerate innovation by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

Contact:
Sara Fraim, MassTLC
[email protected] 
781-993-9000

