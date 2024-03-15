The leader of the Massachusetts Republican Party said lawmakers should revisit and amend the right to shelter laws for housing migrants.
Cory Alvarez, 26, was arrested Thursday by Rockland, Mass., authorities and has pleaded not guilty to a single count of aggravated rape of a child. He has been ordered held without bail, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Alvarez’s accuser said he sexually assaulted her at a Comfort Inn that is part
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Massachusetts GOP leader says right to shelter law should be revisited after arrest of migrant accused of rape - March 15, 2024
- Comer tells Hunter Biden’s attorney House hearing will proceed ‘with or without’ him after refusal to attend - March 15, 2024
- Trump-backed GOP candidate rips ‘sick’ report tying him to gay hookup website: ‘Desperate people’ - March 15, 2024