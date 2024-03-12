Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey plans to announce this week that she’s following the lead of President Joe Biden and issuing pardons to those convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the state level, her office said Monday.
The move could touch the lives of tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents with simple possession convictions on their records. Details of the plan will be announced at a news conference Wednesday.
It wasn’t immediately clear how far back
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky House votes to decrease emergency safety measures in small coal mines - March 12, 2024
- Hur testifies Biden ‘willfully retained classified materials,’ but prosecutors ‘had to consider’ mental state - March 12, 2024
- Hur transcript confirms Biden memory lapses, contradicts president’s claim about exchange over son’s death - March 12, 2024