New Hampshire Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte on Tuesday torched Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s recent comments on a migrant rape case in the Bay State.

Healey, a Democrat, recently was asked on camera by Boston 25 News about the case against Cory Alvarez, a 26-year-old migrant from Haiti who is charged with raping a 15-year-old disabled girl at the Comfort Inn in Rockland, Massachusetts, that was converted into an emergency migrant shelter by the state.

[Read Full story at source]