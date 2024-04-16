Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is facing renewed motion to vacate threats a day after he introduced a plan to pass foreign aid.
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., threatened to force a vote to oust the speaker during remarks in House Republicans’ closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday morning, if the speaker did not willingly step aside first.
“I asked him to resign…he said he would not,” Massie told reporters after the meeting. “And I said, well, you’re the one
