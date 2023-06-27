SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Massive Bio, a leader in leveraging artificial intelligence and concierge services to empower cancer patients, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect data, are thrilled to announce an expanded partnership that leverages Datavant’s national scale in medical record retrieval and Massive Bio’s expertise in AI-driven clinical trial matching to accelerate clinical research and improve patient care in cancer.

This expanded partnership builds upon an earlier pilot that enabled Massive Bio to request, retrieve, and digitally deliver clinical data with higher reliability, faster speed and greater coverage across sites of care, thus significantly improving patient outcomes while ensuring compliance and data privacy.

Massive Bio’s CEO, Selin Kurnaz , emphasizing the significance of this partnership states, “By integrating Datavant’s cutting-edge technology, we are making a leap in the provision of personalized cancer treatments. This collaboration empowers us to access patient medical records for any patient in the country in a scalable, secure and compliant manner, thereby accelerating our ability to provide data-driven, personalized care.”

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Massive Bio, adds, “By leveraging the Datavant Switchboard, we are strategically positioned to drive meaningful cost savings while improving patient care. Especially for our oncology patients, the ability to obtain complete clinical histories from the medical record would be a challenge. We are thrilled to be working with Datavant, whose national scale of data connectivity can help us access full medical records, including unstructured data, that is essential to our work. Datavant is transforming how clinical data is used and shared, ultimately bringing us closer to achieving our mission of providing the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.”

“We are excited about this partnership with Massive Bio. Their innovative approach to personalized cancer care aligns with our mission of securely connecting health data to improve patient outcomes,” says Tal Rosenberg, President, Emerging Businesses & Chief Partnerships Officer at Datavant. “This collaboration not only marks a significant step forward in patient care but also emphasizes our shared commitment to reducing friction and increasing security in health data exchange.”

With this expanded partnership, Massive Bio will integrate Datavant’s medical record retrieval capabilities into Massive Bio’s operations in order to expedite the identification of potential clinical trial participants and speed up time to insight in clinical research.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio is at the forefront of empowering cancer patients to discover their optimal treatment options. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over three dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit www.massivebio.com, https://askfiona.ai, https://drarturo.ai or interact with us on our social media channels.

