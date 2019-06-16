Massive blackout hobbles South America, one-third of power back in Argentina

Power had been restored to one-third of Argentina by early afternoon, hours after a massive blackout hit South America on Sunday morning, leaving tens of millions without power, the country’s Energy Secretariat said.
