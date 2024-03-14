A coalition of nearly two dozen liberal groups has banded together to protect progressive left-wing “Squad” members in Congress from an onslaught of spending before the November elections.
The coalition, Reject AIPAC, was launched to counter the proposed big-money spending by entities linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The coalition seeks to rally behind Democrat politicians such as Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal B
