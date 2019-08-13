Massive Load Testing & API Control of SIP Protocol Emulation

Breaking News
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding SIP Protocol Emulator. The newer version is enhanced to simulate up to 20,000 User Agents using CSV based profiles to easily stress or load test network along with high density traffic. 

The Load Generation is also supported through APIs along with call statistics tracking capability. Test Automation and Remote Testing using Python client APIs is enhanced to support MSRP (Message Session Relay Protocol) sessions.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/maps-sip-web-architecture.jpg] [See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/massive-load-testing-api-control-sip-protocol-emulation-newsletter.html]

“GL’s MAPS™ SIP Emulator is enhanced with a few significant features such as CSV file support for massive User Agents (UA) simulation used in load testing,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications. He added, “MAPS™ SIP Emulator tool supports SIP bulk call generation to stress and load test the network with number of subscriber profiles. Each profile can have unique parameters to simulate different real-time scenarios. However, creating and maintaining massive numbers of XML based subscriber profiles with unique Contact, Address of Records, recipient Address and other traffic parameters is not feasible. Therefore, recent enhancements were introduced to MAPS™ SIP Protocol Emulator test tool to include subscriber profiles in CSV file format. The CSV database system used within MAPS™ is a simple Excel® file that can dynamically generate up to 20,000 User Agents.”

He further added, “Latest enhancements include Python API support for both versions 2 and 3, MSRP sessions, and Load Generation with Call Statistics. The MAPS™ application provides access to various functionalities remotely using Command Line Interface (CLI) and APIs clients such as Python, TCL, Java, VBScripts and others.”

Main Features of SIP Protocol Emulator

  • Supports transmission and detection of various RTP traffic such as digits, voice file, single tone, dual tones, IVR, FAX (T.30, T.38), and Video in IP networks
  • Supports almost all industry standard codec types. EVS codec is enhanced to operate in AMR-WB IO mode
  • Testing NG9-1-1 emergency services and components within the ESInet
  • Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP) simulation supporting instant messaging. Supported call types include IM Only, Audio and IM calls, Video and IM calls
  • Provides call quality metrics such as Listening MOS, Conversational MOS, Packet Loss, Discarded Packets, Out of Sequence Packets, Duplicate Packets, Delay and Jitter
  • Supports conformance testing UAC, UAS, Proxy, Registrars, Registrants, Redirect Servers, and other SIP entities
  • Supports conference call, blind call transfer, hold, auto call rejection, and silence packets generation
  • Supports IPv4 /IPv6 and transport over UDP and TCP, and TLS for secure transport
  • Bulk Call capability with RTP of up to 2500 Maximum Simultaneous Calls, and 250 Calls per Second in high end server machines

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure ‘quality and reliability’ of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected] 

