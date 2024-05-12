Critics of President Biden are lambasting his beach vacation in Delaware, while contrasting the Mother’s Day weekend getaway to former President Trump’s massive rally in the historically blue state of New Jersey on Saturday.

“Supporters camped out overnight at the beach for a Trump rally that starts at 5PM today in Wildwood. Joe Biden can’t fill up a broom closet without staff, media, and angry protestors,” one X user under the name Bad Hombre posted Saturday.

[Read Full story at source]