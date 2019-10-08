Master Fluid Solutions Acquires Wilhelm Dietz GmbH in EU Expansion

Perrysburg, Ohio based Master Fluid Solutions, a global leader in metalworking fluids and chemicals manufacturing, announces its acquisition of Wilhelm Dietz GmbH based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Perrysburg, Ohio, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading metalworking fluids and associated chemicals manufacturer, Master Fluid Solutions, announces its acquisition of Wilhelm Dietz GmbH. Based in Düsseldorf, Germany, Wilhelm Dietz GmbH primarily serves the needs of the pipe and tube expansion, forming, wire drawing and metalworking industries under its WEDOLiT brand name.

This acquisition is a step in Master Fluid Solutions’ long-term strategic plan and will allow the company to expand its global footprint and gain manufacturing capabilities in mainland Europe. It will also allow Master Fluid Solutions to add new services and capabilities to its industry-leading product line.

Existing Master Fluid Solutions’ customers in Europe will benefit from localized operations and service, and WEDOLiT’s customers will benefit from an expanded product and service portfolio.

“We are a strong company that has aggressive goals with expectations to expand our global presence and Dietz will contribute towards achieving this business strategy“, Master Fluid Solutions President, CEO and Board member Michael McHenry says. “We look forward to combining our experience and specialist knowledge to better serve the European market. This acquisition will allow Master Fluid Solutions to move into becoming a prominent leader in the European lubricant market.“

Not only does this acquisition strengthen Master Fluid Solutions’ ability to serve the European market, but it also gives them broader access to new industries and markets.

“We want to ensure that the history of our company lives on through Master Fluid Solutions as we join forces to achieve the same goal.” Managing Director of WEDOLiT, Theo Bartholomaios says. “We have a very talented team here in Düsseldorf, high technology laboratory and outstanding relationship with our customers. All of these will remain, so that together we are able to create customized and industry-oriented high-performance solutions that enable companies to fully exploit their production potential.“

Master Fluid Solutions will relocate their European Headquarters to the WEDOLiT site in Düsseldorf, Germany. Integration activities will begin immediately and will proceed over the next 6-12 months.

About Wilhelm Dietz:

Founded over 80 years ago, Wilhelm Dietz is focused on the development and production of lubricant solutions for metal forming and corrosion protection as well as special lubricants for metalworking. Through its global business activities, this independent company serves leading enterprises in the steel-producing industry, the automotive industry, and industrial plant engineering. For further information, please visit www.wedolit.eu.

About Master Fluid Solutions:

Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, and rust preventives under the TRIM® and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customer’s total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information, visit https://www.masterfluidsolutions.com.

