Master Wings Publishing Releases New Memoir by Two Female Soldiers, Lita Tomas and Jean Marie McNamara

Lita & Jean: Memoirs of Two Generations of Military Women is a captivating book about two

strong inspirational American women and their experience in the military and beyond

CHICAGO, IL (March 29, 2022) Master Wings Publishing announces the launch of a new book, Lita & Jean: Memoirs of Two Generations of Military Women by Lita Tomas and Jean Marie McNamara. This fascinating, tell-all story chronicles the lives of a mother and daughter and the lifetime of challenges they experienced, including their difficult accounts of life as female soldiers, during an era when not many women were in the military.

In what Barby Ingle, President of International Pain Foundation, calls “a needed light,” this memoir dives deep into tough topics that Lita and Jean endured and overcame. Along with the injustices they experienced while serving in the military, the authors delve into the sexual abuse they endured, mental illness, religion, injuries, and overcoming miscarriage. Now Lita and Jean are sharing their experiences with the world in hopes of motivating future generations so that they can maneuver through their own difficulties.

“We hope that others will learn from our struggles and overcome their own,” said Lita Tomas and Jean Marie McNamara. “It’s an honor to be able to share our journey, an incredible privilege to have this opportunity to extend our continued commitment to service and care in a way that’s more accessible and permanent. Creating this book was difficult and painful at times due to its unwavering reveal of our past, but it was worth it if we’re able to pass on messages of self-advocacy and action.”

To pinpoint what the authors wanted to include in their book, Lita and Jean sorted through collections of family photos, correspondence, and official records. They also re-visited Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where they attended basic training in 1977 and 1993. The book begins with Lita’s story, which navigates through her birth on a military base to her experience enlisting in the U.S. Army during an era when not many women were in the military. After Lita shares her story, Jean shares her personal narrative examining her childhood, basic training at the same camp as her mother and the brain injury she received while in the military, in detail. Despite the hard look at difficult subject matter, both women’s journeys offer readers lessons of resilience and insight into how this inspirational pair of women overcame overwhelmingly challenging situations.

About the Authors:

Major Lita Tomas enlisted as an E1 with the U.S Army as a mechanic, fixing and repairing army tanks. She has a degree in recreational therapy, five years in the Air Force, and a lifetime of fighting injustice under her belt, taking on everyone from the Catholic church to Congress. Like her mother, Jean Marie McNamara also began as an E1 in the U.S. Army where she worked as a medic, and then as a Nuclear, Biological, Chemical, and Radiological officer and Deputy Director of her local Emergency Services & Disaster Agency. After an injury, Jean retired as a First Lieutenant and explored the challenges of recovery and endurance. Lita & Jean also share a weekly interview-based podcast, PodcastDX. They talk with patients and healthcare providers about their real-life experiences.

What Reviewers are Saying:

“One thing that I absolutely love about memoirs is the moments in life that are so absurd you can only laugh at them. Life can be rather hilarious and there are plenty of those moments shared in this book.” – Reedsy

“There are just too many great parts in this book to tell them all. Lita and Jean both do a wonderful job of explaining in great detail the many adventures they have had over the years serving in the different branches of the Armed Forces.”- Manhattan Book Review

“These two strong, brave women have experienced these life events firsthand and share to make a difference while sharing their own experiences along the way. The stories revolving around family, love, and service to our great country spotlighted in this book, bring their experiences to life. As readers they take us on their amazing journey.”- Barby Ingle, President of International Pain Foundation

“I think that this true story of military service and of family will appeal to anyone who has an interest in military memoirs, or who would just like to hear the raw, heart-felt voices of two strong inspirational women.”- NetGalley

“From motherhood to military service, to becoming self-determined advocates, Lita’s and Jean’s memoir will echo understanding and resonate through the chambers of every woman’s heart and soul. Regardless the path of one’s life, this memoir is a must read!” – Kristal Kent, Army Veteran

Lita & Jean: Memoirs of Two Generations of Military Women published by Master Wings Publishing is a must-read, true story of resilience that will inspire readers. The book is $24.95 and is available now. Order your copy today online at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Shop, PMML Shop.

About Master Wings Publishing

Master Wings Publishing, a TAWANI Enterprises brand, dedicates itself to the creation and promotion of exceptional books that inspire, educate, and last. With a focus on empowerment and a careful attention to detail, all Master Wings titles not only illustrate the importance of lessons like resilience, but also entertain and add to the historical record. With Master Wings, readers consistently embark on engaging journeys filled with critical advice and new perspectives. For more information, visit www.masterwingspublishing.com

About TAWANI Enterprises

A visionary umbrella organization with an entrepreneurial outlook, TAWANI Enterprises seeks to make private investments that connect people to the history in their midst and create opportunities for growth and knowledge, while forging stronger, healthier communities. The company represents a diversified portfolio of brands including TAWANI Property Management, TAWANI Property Development, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Master Wings Publishing, and Aurum Trading, a gold coin trading market maker. Properties under the TAWANI Property Management Hospitality division include Lang House Chicago, The Emil Bach House and The Lincoln Way, all of which are thoughtfully designed lodging and event spaces. For more information, visit www.tawanienterprises.com.

