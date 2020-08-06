MasterControl Receives Patent for Revolutionary Validation Tool

Breaking News
Validation Excellence Tool (VxT)™ improves cloud-based software validation time and effort

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterControl, a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced it has received U.S. Patent 10,664,380 for their proprietary MasterControl Validation Excellence Tool™ tool that eases the burden of validating cloud-based software. This is the second patent the company has received for the tool. The first, U.S. Patent 10,324,830, was issued in June 2019.

The industry-first MasterControl Validation Excellence Tool (VxT) drastically reduces the validation effort for customers when implementing MasterControl. By assessing a company’s intended use of the software, we can determine critical business processes and the additional validation testing requirements that need to be performed beyond what MasterControl provides for every release. VxT is a one-of-a-kind solution offering customers:

  • A truly risk-based approach to validation in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance.
  • Industry-specific average aggregate risk scores to guide a user’s own risk assessment.
  • Significant validation overhead reduction, with 93% of MasterControl customers fully leveraging the MasterControl documentation for their validation efforts.

MasterControl is continually improving this unique tool to deliver more value to users. The latest advancement lets customers leverage big data in the cloud. MasterControl’s VxT can now provide insights and recommendations based on individual industries, showing how others in a specific industry assessed their usage risks. This is particularly useful to those who haven’t done computer software validation before and acts as an overall timesaver.

“This tool has saved our customers hundreds of hours in their computer software validation,” said MasterControl President of Labs Matt Lowe. “We have customers that upgrade and can complete a validation in 45 minutes. And that’s not the exception, that’s the average when we look at an upgrade validation. Compare that to the months that companies typically spend on validation and the benefits become pretty clear.”

One of those benefits is to receive frequent updates in the cloud. This was how VxT originated. Quarterly releases are the norm for software as a service (SaaS) companies, but the idea of validating frequently was intimidating to customers. With VxT, frequent validation is no longer a burden, making the move to the cloud the best way to maintain access to the most recent version of the software.

About MasterControl
MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

