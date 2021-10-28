MasterControl Releases Its Latest Product Designed to Leverage Quality and Manufacturing Data into Actionable Insights

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced the release and general availability of MasterControl Insights, the company’s newest product. MasterControl Insights will assist quality and manufacturing professionals in analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data gathered during the product life cycle by presenting users with exactly the right data at the right time in easy to interpret visualizations.

The new product is available to all MasterControl cloud customers and will be included with MasterControl Quality Excellence and Manufacturing Excellence solutions.

“With the amount of data collected during product development and manufacture, companies need a solution to quickly analyze information for data-based decision-making,” said Sue Marchant, senior director of product at MasterControl. “Throughout beta and early adopter phases, our customers provided excellent feedback and helped shape the product features that will help companies do just that.”

MasterControl Insights gives customers immediate access to their data and the tools to analyze it in just a few clicks. The basic functionality provides pre-built, persona-based visualizations that pull in data from MasterControl products for analyzing and reporting. A more advanced option allows users to create their own dashboard visualizations, develop custom analyses, and manage KPIs and performance.

“We are giving our customers a tool that gives them visibility into operations and quality management,” said Marchant. “They will see what is happening, why it’s happening, and what steps they should take to manage it.”

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more prevalent in business use, MasterControl is weaving these capabilities into their software to provide relevant recommendations and predictions that are meaningful and useful to the life sciences industry. With MasterControl Insights, the data science is built into the product allowing users to easily adopt the technology and garner the benefits of advanced analytics.

