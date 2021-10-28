Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MasterControl Releases Its Latest Product Designed to Leverage Quality and Manufacturing Data into Actionable Insights

MasterControl Releases Its Latest Product Designed to Leverage Quality and Manufacturing Data into Actionable Insights

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced the release and general availability of MasterControl Insights, the company’s newest product. MasterControl Insights will assist quality and manufacturing professionals in analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data gathered during the product life cycle by presenting users with exactly the right data at the right time in easy to interpret visualizations.

The new product is available to all MasterControl cloud customers and will be included with MasterControl Quality Excellence and Manufacturing Excellence solutions.

“With the amount of data collected during product development and manufacture, companies need a solution to quickly analyze information for data-based decision-making,” said Sue Marchant, senior director of product at MasterControl. “Throughout beta and early adopter phases, our customers provided excellent feedback and helped shape the product features that will help companies do just that.”

MasterControl Insights gives customers immediate access to their data and the tools to analyze it in just a few clicks. The basic functionality provides pre-built, persona-based visualizations that pull in data from MasterControl products for analyzing and reporting. A more advanced option allows users to create their own dashboard visualizations, develop custom analyses, and manage KPIs and performance.

“We are giving our customers a tool that gives them visibility into operations and quality management,” said Marchant. “They will see what is happening, why it’s happening, and what steps they should take to manage it.”

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more prevalent in business use, MasterControl is weaving these capabilities into their software to provide relevant recommendations and predictions that are meaningful and useful to the life sciences industry. With MasterControl Insights, the data science is built into the product allowing users to easily adopt the technology and garner the benefits of advanced analytics.

For more information about MasterControl, please visit mastercontrol.com

About MasterControl
MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Hurst
MasterControl
jhurst@mastercontrol.com
+1-801-560-9608

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.