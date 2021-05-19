Breaking News
MasterControl’s Annual European Customer Event Begins Today with an Array of Speakers, Workshops and New Product Innovations

The 12th Annual Event Will Be Held Virtually for the 2nd Year

BASINGSTOKE, U.K., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterControl, a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialise life-changing products, today announced the start of its annual Masters Conference designed for their European customers. For the safety of everyone, the conference will be virtual for the second year in a row.

The featured keynote presenter is Bart De Langhe, a data analyst and behavioural scientist on the leading edge of developing effective human-centric automation strategies. At Masters Conference, De Langhe will share insights on how humans and machines process information differently, including what that means for the future of data.

On the opening day of the event, Dr. Peter Lovatt, acclaimed psychologist and movement expert, will provide both education and insights with respect to movement and dance’s role in wellbeing.

During the conference, MasterControl will unveil several platform enhancements and new product innovations slated for release over the coming year.

MasterControl will be showcasing advancements in its innovative Manufacturing Excellence™ solution – including product families tool for recipe and variant configurations that will dramatically simplify production management – and in its industry leading Quality Excellence™ solution which will unveil a simplified user experience and more dynamic business process management.   

Conference attendees will also get a first look at MasterControl Insights. Slated for release later this year, this product represents a significant advance in data architecture, analytics and dashboards. Specifically designed for quality and manufacturing professions in highly regulated industries like life sciences, MasterControl Insights provides users with the ability to analyse, visualise and action quality and operational data like never before.

“In 2021, Masters Conference continues to be a highlight event for our European customers, partners and employees,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “We’ve developed an array of speakers and product knowledge workshops that will help our customers maximise use of the software both today and into the future.”

The event brings together more than 125 people, including customers, partners and speakers to share insight on innovation and transformational digital strategies. More information can be found at www.mastercontrol.com/events.

About MasterControl
MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organisations digitise, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Hurst
MasterControl
[email protected]
+1-801-560-9608

