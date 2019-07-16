Breaking News
Home / Top News / MasterCraft Announces Redesigned Entry-Level NXT Boats

MasterCraft Announces Redesigned Entry-Level NXT Boats

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

MasterCraft Boats 2020 NXT 20

MasterCraft Boats 2020 NXT 20

MasterCraft Boats 2020 NXT 20

MasterCraft Boats NXT 20 Boat Action

MasterCraft Boats NXT 20 Boat Action Photo

MasterCraft Boats NXT 20 Boat Action Photo

VONORE, Tenn., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary, MasterCraft Boat Company, has upped the ante in terms of fun and value with today’s announcement of its new 2020 NXT model lineup. With the new NXT20 and NXT22 crossover towboats, MasterCraft redesigned the vessels for the 2020 model year to deliver a more athletic and refined look with an all-new interior, exterior, and even more performance.

“Our NXT Series has been a breakthrough success for the company since its inception in 2015 and welcomed a new community of MasterCraft owners,” said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “We’re pleased to offer customers even more performance, features and value with the new NXT models which have been totally redesigned for the 2020 model year.”

The 2020 NXT helm experience is elevated with an improved driver’s seat, analog gauges and black anodized accents, a phone holder and a 4.3-inch screen now loaded with factory profiles for the Gen 2 Surf System. The seating layout is enhanced with U-shaped seating, convertible rear-faced seating, and CoolFeel interior is now an option. Below deck, rear and forward ballast tanks are subfloor, creating extra storage.

As part of MasterCraft’s 2020 model year updates, the NXT line base engine has been upgraded to the new Ilmor Marine 6.0 L MPI powerplant delivering 380HP, 60 more HP than the outgoing base NXT Ilmor engine. An updated ZFT2 tower is included and an extra Klipsch Audio option is available.

Model specifications:

NXT20 

  • Length: 20’/6.09 M
  • Width amidship: 96”/2.43 M
  • Seating: 11 people
  • Weight: 3,950 LBS/1791 KG (dry)
  • Fuel capacity: 47 G/177 L
  • Ballast capacity: 1,770 LBS/802 KG
  • Storage: 80 cubic feet
 NXT22 

  • Length: 22’/6.7 M
  • Width amidship: 99”/2.51 M
  • Seating: 14 people
  • Weight: 4,300 LBS/1950 KG (dry)
  • Fuel capacity: 50 G/189 L
  • Ballast capacity: 2,150 LBS/975 KG
  • Storage: 88 cubic feet

To learn more about MasterCraft Boats’ new 2020 NXT model lineup, please visit: https://www.mastercraft.com.

About MasterCraft Boat Company
MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Contact:
Jason Boertje
Director of Marketing, MasterCraft Boat Company
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.