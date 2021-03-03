MasterCraft Boat Company Announces Exclusive Partnership With Personalized Coaching App, Givego

Givego is an app-based service that allows subscribers to be conveniently and remotely coached by top professional athletes across a variety of activities, including wakesurfing, wakeboarding and waterskiing. Annual memberships include access to MasterCraft’s world-class athletes and will be provided compliments of MasterCraft with the purchase of a new boat.

VONORE, Tenn., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT), today announced it has entered an official partnership with the elite digital coaching service, Givego. This exclusive boating partnership brings consumers direct access to MasterCraft’s world-class athletes via the app to allow for personalized video coaching and feedback at the touch of their fingertips.

“Whether you’re looking to step up your wakesurfing, wakeboarding or waterskiing game, our new partnership with Givego is here to help,” MasterCraft Vice President of Global Sales, Matt McDevitt said. “We are providing annual memberships to customers who purchase a new MasterCraft this year as a premium resource for enhancing their behind-the-boat experiences.”

The user-friendly app currently boasts professional athletes and certified Givego coaches from a variety of sports, from water sports like wakesurfing, wakeboarding and waterskiing to golf and snow skiing. Givego was created to cater to any ability level and was intentionally built to be simple while bringing top-tier coaching to users quickly. Users simply upload their video to the app and briefly explain what they are working on. From there, users receive quick feedback and expert coaching from MasterCraft athletes like Steel Lafferty, Meagan Ethell, Austin Keen, Harley Clifford, Freddie Winter, Freddy Krueger and more.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MasterCraft Boat Company, a brand that stands for premium experiences and unprecedented quality in everything they do,” Givego Founder and CEO, Willie Ford said. “Givego is excited to bring its technology and service to MasterCraft’s consumers, connecting them with the world’s best athletes and instructors to enhance their experiences on the water.”

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

About Givego:

Givego is the world’s most convenient coach. With hundreds of experts and professionals to choose from, Givego allows its users to connect with some of the most world-renowned coaches and professional athletes. Givego is easy, fast and mobile. The customer simply uploads a video, explains what they’re working on, and after just a short period of time, they’ll have a personalized video analysis back from a Givego Certified Expert. All Givego Experts are insured, certified and background checked. Givego provides its users with a variety of experts; from Olympic athletes, to professional coaches, to some of the most experienced instructors, all can be found on Givego.