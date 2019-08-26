MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Day Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Live webcast at 7:30 a.m. EDT

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”), parent entity of MasterCraft, Aviara, NauticStar and Crest, will host an Investor Day in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The day will include presentations by Terry McNew, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and members of MasterCraft’s management team, a tour of the MasterCraft and Aviara manufacturing facility, and product demonstrations. Presentations are expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation slides, will be available to the public on the day of the event on MasterCraft’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.mastercraft.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events . The webcast replay will be available on the company’s Investor Relations webpage within 24 hours following the presentation on Tuesday, September 17.

For further details on the event, please contact one of the Company’s IR Contacts.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com and www.AviaraBoats.com .

IR CONTACTS:

George Steinbarger

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Vice President, Business Development

(423) 884-7141

[email protected]

Matt Sullivan

Padilla

(612) 455-1709

[email protected]