Breaking News
Home / Top News / MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Day Tuesday, September 17, 2019

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Day Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Live webcast at 7:30 a.m. EDT

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”), parent entity of MasterCraft, Aviara, NauticStar and Crest, will host an Investor Day in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The day will include presentations by Terry McNew, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and members of MasterCraft’s management team, a tour of the MasterCraft and Aviara manufacturing facility, and product demonstrations. Presentations are expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation slides, will be available to the public on the day of the event on MasterCraft’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.mastercraft.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast replay will be available on the company’s Investor Relations webpage within 24 hours following the presentation on Tuesday, September 17.

For further details on the event, please contact one of the Company’s IR Contacts.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com and www.AviaraBoats.com.

IR CONTACTS:
George Steinbarger
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Vice President, Business Development
(423) 884-7141
[email protected]

Matt Sullivan
Padilla
(612) 455-1709
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.