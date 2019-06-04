Breaking News
Home / Top News / MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

VONORE, Tenn., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company” or “MasterCraft Boat Holdings”), a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC (“MasterCraft”), NauticStar, LLC (“NauticStar”), and Crest Marine LLC (“Crest”), today announced that Terry McNew, President and CEO, and George Steinbarger, VP of Business Development, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The conference is taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, New York. Mr. McNew and Mr. Steinbarger will also be available for one-on-one meetings and interested parties may schedule meetings through their Baird representative.

The Company’s investor presentation can be accessed through the MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., investor relations website Investors.MasterCraft.com.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contacts:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Vice President, Business Development
(423) 884-7141
[email protected]

Padilla
Matt Sullivan
(612) 455-1709
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.