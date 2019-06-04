MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

VONORE, Tenn., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company” or “MasterCraft Boat Holdings”), a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC (“MasterCraft”), NauticStar, LLC (“NauticStar”), and Crest Marine LLC (“Crest”), today announced that Terry McNew, President and CEO, and George Steinbarger, VP of Business Development, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The conference is taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, New York. Mr. McNew and Mr. Steinbarger will also be available for one-on-one meetings and interested parties may schedule meetings through their Baird representative.

The Company’s investor presentation can be accessed through the MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., investor relations website Investors.MasterCraft.com .

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

Investor Contacts:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

George Steinbarger

Vice President, Business Development

(423) 884-7141

[email protected]

Padilla

Matt Sullivan

(612) 455-1709

[email protected]