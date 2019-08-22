MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, September 12, 2019

Live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”), parent entity of MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest, will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. EDT. Terry McNew, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended June 30, 2019, and its financial outlook for fiscal 2020. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on September 12, 2019.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.MasterCraft.com , on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. EDT the same day.

To listen to the conference call, dial (800) 219-6861 (domestic) or (574) 990-1024 (international) and provide the operator with the conference ID/audience passcode 2245679. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you do not have access to the Internet and want to listen to an audio replay of the conference call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 2245679. The audio replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 12, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

IR CONTACTS:

George Steinbarger

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Vice President, Business Development

(423) 884-7141

[email protected]

Matt Sullivan

Padilla

(612) 455-1709

[email protected]