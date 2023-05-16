MasterCraft Boats Now Available at Five Suntex Marinas, Plans to expand to 13 Total U.S. Destinations in 2023

VONORE, Tenn., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterCraft Boat Company, the number one selling towboat brand in the United States, today announced a partnership with Suntex Marinas, a premier marina network providing memorable on-water experiences at iconic U.S. destinations. Available at five Suntex locations, with plans to expand to 13 total destinations in 2023, MasterCraft towboats are handcrafted with premium quality and uncompromising reliability.

Headlined by MasterCraft’s revolutionary SurfStar system, each MasterCraft boat offers the industry’s most customizable wave. Boaters can seamlessly select a one-through-seven SurfStar setting through an intuitive touchscreen display. The SurfStar scale allows boaters to select their wake or wave best suited to their surf preference and ride ability. From beginner to pro, SurfStar delivers the best wakes and waves at the touch of a button.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Suntex, as our brands share several core values and aim to deliver a product that allows our customers to create a lifetime of treasured memories with friends and family out on the water,” said Matt McDevitt, VP of Global Sales for MasterCraft. “Suntex’s world-class hospitality and iconic U.S. destinations parallel MasterCraft’s premium craftsmanship and luxurious amenities that put the boater’s experience as the first priority.”

Suntex Marinas is more than just a place to park your boat. By offering exceptional services, well maintained facilities, and ample amenities, all with a focus on safety, Suntex appeals to both lifelong boaters and to those who are experiencing the water for the first time.

“MasterCraft has long been innovating the towboat segment, and we couldn’t be any more excited to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy a MasterCraft, the industry’s most awarded towboat brand,” said Mark Jaraczewski, Vice President, Circle of Boating and Suntex Marinas. “MasterCraft not only offers a premium on-water experience with luxurious amenities and unparalleled wake performance, but the high-quality craftsmanship and reliability means more time on the water for our customers and less time servicing from our marina crews – and that, we believe, is truly a win-win for us all.”

A select range of MasterCraft models are now available for Boat Club customers at the following Suntex destinations:

Canyon Lake Marina, Apache Junction AZ- https://canyonlakemarina.com/

Chandlers Landing Marina, Rockwall Texas- https://lakerayhubbardmarinas.com/

Canyon Lake Marina, Canyon Lake Texas- https://canyonlakemarinastx.com/

Cranes Mill Marina, Canyon Lake Texas- https://canyonlakemarinastx.com/

Glade Marina, Acworth GA- https://glademarina.com/

Suntex will expand MasterCraft availability into eight additional locations within the 2023 calendar year, with further expansion planned in the coming years.

For more information please visit https://suntex.com/marinas/ and https://www.mastercraft.com/ and follow along on social media with @mcboatcompany and @suntexmarinas on Instagram and Twitter.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About Suntex Marinas:

Suntex Marinas brings more than a century of combined experience to its industry leadership, enabling it to exceed its guests’ expectations by owning, managing and investing in an extensive network of the best saltwater and freshwater marinas in the United States. Suntex Marinas offer a wide variety of amenities to make your day on the water the best it can be. Suntex marinas can include fuel, wet slips, dry storage, maintenance, rentals, boat clubs, houseboat vacations, lodging, convenience stores, restaurants, and many more ways to enhance your visit.

Media Contact:

Mandie Albert

The Brand Amp

MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com