MasterCraft Throwdown Wakeboard Pro Invitational to air on ABC’s World of X Games

What: The MasterCraft Throwdown Wakeboard pro invitational, a double up, big-air format wakeboard competition will be nationally televised.

When: Nov. 12, 2017, 4:00pm E.T.

Who: Professional wakeboard athletes competed in the event, including Rusty Malinoski, Steel Lafferty, Bob Soven, JD Webb, Danny Harf, Massi Piffaretti, Shota Tezuka and Harley Clifford; The show is hosted by Parks Bonifay, wakeboard legend and MasterCraft ambassador, and Kristen Kenney

Where: World of X Games television show on ABC

Additional details: The MasterCraft Throwdown pro invitational wakeboard competition returns in its third year with rowdy, double up wakeboard action from the best wakeboard athletes in the business, on World of X. The double up competition format makes every run an all-in, big air affair and the event again saw huge tricks and plenty of hijinks in Orlando. The pro invitational follows an expanded summer-long MasterCraft Throwdown U.S. event tour, where top wakeboard athletes tore up calm waters and engaged with fans.

About MCBC Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is the parent entity of MasterCraft Boat Company and NauticStar.

About MasterCraft

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, the company has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf and luxury performance powerboats. For more information, visit www.mastercraft.com.