Match-Trade Technologies Announces Partnership with UCG in Myanmar

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Irvine, CA, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Match-Trade Technologies LLC, (“Match-Trade”), headquartered in Irvine, California, a fully integrated forex technology company, is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with United Capital Group Ltd. (UCG) for the territory of Myanmar and some special project for the niche market in Asia-pacific region.

UCG will provide customer support, assistance in onboarding new clients and manage trading venue technology for growing Match-Trade clients base in Myanmar. UCG will act as an official representative of Match-Trade in providing technology systems and it will handle all matters related to KYC due diligence, regulation & Anti-money Laundering compliance in Myanmar.

Match-Trade offers one of the fastest and the most robust matching engine technology created for all types of Forex market participants who are interested in creating a fair, fully anonymous and independent venue, which is not skewed in favor of Liquidity Providers (LPs).

Match-Trade has developed a diverse Cryptocurrency solution for FX brokers and crypto exchanges, which on the popularity and general acceptance of Bitcoin has become one of the most sought-after solutions in Company’s portfolio.

Key products of Cryptocurrency offer:

  • Aggregated feed for 15 Cryptocurrencies (FIX/MT4/MT5)
  • B-Book execution with market depth
  • Access to cryptocurrency liquidity via ECN platform
  • Crypto Payment Gateway integrated with Client Office
  • Cryptocurrency exchange platform

About Match-Trade Technologies

Match-Trade Technologies LLC, (“Match-Trade”), headquartered in Irvine, California is a fully integrated forex and cryptocurrency technology provider that delivers turnkey matching engine solutions to all forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets. Match-Trade has combined state of the art software components of matching engine technology that enables forex providers (Brokers, Prime Brokers, and other LPs) to participate in the new generation of transparent, distributed and independent ECN forex market. 

CONTACT: Match-Trade Technologies LLC
Phone: +1 949 407 7046
Skype: match-trade
Email: [email protected]
