True Residential Custom Color: Sorbet Sorbet is a sophisticated take on the pink craze hitting the design and fashion industries. This stunning hue showcases the True Residential’s custom capabilities and exemplifies the unique allure of custom color options.

True Residential Custom Color: Burgundy Burgundy is a moody, mature hue that blends both as a neutral or statement shade in design schemes. True Residential continues to demonstrate its specialized custom finish capabilities with Burgundy.

O’Fallon, MO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — True Residential, a luxury home refrigeration brand with commercial DNA, unveils game-changing new additions designed to enhance the brand’s Build Your True program of custom finish and hardware options—an automotive-grade paint and a dedicated expansion to custom color matching. The brand’s investment in advanced new paint options allows for unparalleled customization.

“As an American-made company that built the first ever 40 cu. Ft. Upright Freezer and Roll-Top Bottle Coolers on the market in the mid 20th-century, we have a proven track record of creating industry-leading designs, says True Residential Brand Manager, Chelsea Bothe. “We’re thrilled to continue this tradition of innovation with the introduction of the Automotive-Grade Paint option. This marks a significant expansion of our unrivaled personalization and color matching capabilities. Beyond matching any car color can also capture the essence of iconic hues. Whether the customer or interior designer is inspired by the current zeitgeist—a special pink or sandy shade popularized by recent blockbuster movies, or the latest looks hitting the runways in Paris and Milan, the possibilities are endless.”

The automotive-grade paint options range from alluring mattes to sparkling metallics that perfectly complement the brand’s selection of powder-coat colors. Protected by a rigorously tested top coat, the new paint option offers a unique appeal combined with exceptional quality. The addition will be part of a rapidly growing compilation of curated finishes applied in-house.

The recent debut of a dazzling pink finish, termed “Sorbet”—outside of the brand’s ready-to-order custom options—was a hit. A sophisticated take on the pink craze hitting the design and fashion industries, the color matched finish showcases the brand’s capabilities and exemplifies the unique allure of custom color options. The opportunities are endless with various custom hues including Burgundy, a moody Dusty Rose shade, and personal custom color matches available with True Residential’s powder-coat and automotive-grade technology.

About True Residential: A division of the third generation, family owned-and-operated True ® Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, True Residential was established to deliver the finest in high-end home refrigeration backed by a long legacy of commercial performance. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers, and ice machines. True Manufacturing was named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes in 2024. For more information about True® Residential, call 888-616-8783 or visit true-residential.com .

