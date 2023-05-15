The global maternity wear business is projected to be driven by rise in awareness among people about stylish yet comfortable maternity clothing

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global maternity wear market was valued at US$ 16.4 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 24.6 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2031. The global market is expected to be driven by rise in awareness about stylish and cozy pregnancy outfits. In contrast to huge apparel, these items of clothing are made to fit the body’s new size without appearing saggy.

Players in the market are concentrating on creating new collections of cozy and fashionable maternity clothing in order to grow consumer base. When selecting the design and category of maternity wear, comfort continues to be the top consideration. As people’s knowledge of the environment grows, there is a rising need for environmentally-friendly and ethical maternity clothing. Hence, surge in popularity of sustainable maternity wear is likely to drive the market for maternity wear in the near future.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 – Download a Sample Report!

When a woman is pregnant, her body goes through drastic size changes, making it difficult to fit into regular clothing. They choose to wear fashionable, cozy maternity clothes that can adjust to their changing body types and needs. From the traditional flowing, tent-like dresses to a variety of fashionable clothing, maternity wear has changed throughout time.

Designers are developing several kinds of pregnancy apparel in order to meet the growing market demand for maternity apparel. Contrary to typically oversized apparel, pregnancy attire makes sure there is ample room while making the dress appear huge. Stretchable fabric is used in the making of these garments to provide style as well as comfort.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 16.4 Mn Estimated Value US$ 24.6 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 204 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Category, Price, Material, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Seraphine, Pinkblush Maternity, ASOS Maternity, Isabella Oliver, GAP, Wobbly Walk, H&M, A Pea in the Pod, Mothercare, Ripe Maternity

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, the top wear segment is likely to account for significant market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to wide selection of upper clothing, tops, and formal shirts that are comfortable for pregnant women.

Stretchable materials such as rayon, linen, and cotton are typically used to create this style of apparel, which offers ease and comfort. Therefore, rise in demand for top wear among expectant women is likely to spur market development.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=22379<ype=S

Global Maternity Wear Market: Growth Drivers

Percentage of working women is expected to increase, which is likely to augment the global maternity wear market. Given the high percentage of pregnant women who work and are pregnant, there is likely to be an increase in demand for fashionable, relaxed, yet formal maternity wear clothing.

Increase in female disposable income is a significant driver of the maternity clothing industry growth. Working women are expected to drive demand for maternity clothing due to their strong purchasing power. The industry is anticipated to expand in the near future, as more people become aware of stylish maternity apparel.

The expanding e-commerce sector is projected to augment the maternity wear market. Maternity clothes are most often purchased online by expectant mothers. Online purchasing gives women access to a range of wearables and facilitates price comparison across several websites. Increase in demand for maternity photo shoots is likely to drive the maternity wear industry.

Global Maternity Wear Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is likely to account for leading share of the global market for maternity apparel during the forecast period. Demand for maternity clothing is high in the region, especially comfortable and fashionable clothes. Demand for maternity clothing in modern society is significant, as several women choose to work after giving birth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=22379

Global Maternity Wear Market: Key Players

A Pea in the Pod

Pinkblush Maternity

Ripe Maternity

Seraphine

H&M

GAP

Global Maternity Wear Market: Segmentation

Type

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Night Wear

Inner Wear

Sleep Wear

Others (Dresses, etc.)

Category

Party Wear

Casual Wear

Office Wear

Lounge Wear

Price

Below US$ 50

US$50 – US$ 100

Above US$ 100

Material

Cotton

Viscose Lycra

Rayon

Linen

Others (Denim, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com