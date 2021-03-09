Matilda Jane Clothing Partners with Good360 to Distribute $3 Million in Donated Apparel to Families in Need

Donation of Women’s and Children’s Apparel will Support a Number of Underserved Communities Throughout the United States

Alexandria, VA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matilda Jane Clothing and Good360 announced today a donation of $3 million in women’s and children’s apparel to help support underserved families across the country.

“We are so proud to carry forward the values upon which our company was founded: being the good, working with purpose and spreading happiness,” said Donna Noce Colaco, CEO and Executive Chairwoman of Matilda Jane Clothing. “Giving back has been a part of the Matilda Jane Clothing brand from the very beginning.”

While “doing good” has always been synonymous with Matilda Jane Clothing’s purpose, recently the company has amplified their efforts, and they’re backing up their words with both action and impact. To maximize its donation initiative, Matilda Jane Clothing partnered with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving.

“Good360 welcomes Matilda Jane Clothing as a valued corporate partner,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “The world’s largest and most progressive retailers and brands trust Good360 to ensure that their products are distributed to people in need both efficiently and effectively through our vast network of more than 90,000 nonprofit partners.”

Matilda Jane Clothing’s purity of vision is clear in its playful sensibility, enchanting innocence, creativity and imagination. Today the brand takes yet another step in creating positive impact and working with purpose—a phrase, for Matilda Jane Clothing, that means quite simply, doing the right thing.

“We all experienced, and many of us are still experiencing, so many challenges resulting from the pandemic. Now, more than ever, we consider it our responsibility to make a substantial donation to the women and children hit hardest,” said Colaco.

About Matilda Jane Clothing

Matilda Jane Clothing is a unique brand of girls and women’s clothing founded in 2005 by Denise DeMarchis with one overriding goal – to bring happiness into the lives of its customers. The clothes are created with thoughtful hand drawn art, colorful prints and the highest quality fabrics for comfort and longevity.

Matilda Jane Clothing is sold throughout the U.S. by independent entrepreneurs, known as Trunk Keepers, who build individual boutique businesses in their local communities. It is a success story of entrepreneurship, philanthropy and a business centered around women empowering other women. For more information about Matilda Jane Clothing, please visit matildajaneclothing.com.

About Good360

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

CONTACT: Melissa Skabich Good360 973-760-9926 [email protected]