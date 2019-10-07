Matinas BioPharma Receives Orphan Drug Designation From U.S. FDA for MAT2203 for the Treatment of Cryptococcosis

MAT2203 previously designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product with Fast Track status

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to MAT2203, Matinas’ proprietary oral amphotericin B product, for the treatment of cryptococcosis, a life-threatening fungal infection most commonly observed in immunocompromised individuals.

MAT2203 is Matinas’ orally-administered formulation of the broad-spectrum fungicidal medication amphotericin B, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical development. This oral formulation utilizes the Company’s proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) technology to deliver amphotericin B in a way that targets infected tissues and avoids the toxicity normally seen with intravenously administered amphotericin B. This novel mechanism of delivery has the potential to make MAT2203 an important and valuable treatment for invasive fungal infections like cryptococcal meningitis, which is within the scope of this FDA-granted orphan drug designation.

“Orphan drug designation is yet another major step forward for MAT2203 in the treatment of life-threatening fungal infections, and adds to the prior Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations this product has already received,” commented Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Matinas. “We believe MAT2203 represents a promising new approach for the treatment of severe fungal infections and addresses one of the most important limitations of current antifungal treatment options. Adding orphan drug designation to the QIDP for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis potentially positions MAT2203 for up to 12 years of marketing exclusivity, if approved.”

The FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel drugs or biologics that treat rare diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 patients in the U.S. The designation allows the drug developer to be eligible for a seven-year period of U.S. marketing exclusivity upon approval of the drug, as well as tax credits for clinical research costs, the ability to apply for annual grant funding, clinical trial design assistance, and the waiver of Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) filing fees.

The FDA has previously designated MAT2203 as a QIDP with Fast Track status for three additional indications, specifically, the prevention of invasive fungal infections due to immunosuppressive therapy, the treatment of invasive candidiasis and invasive aspergillus.

About MAT2203

MAT2203 is an orally-administered formulation of amphotericin B (a broad spectrum fungicidal agent) applying Matinas’ proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) delivery technology platform to create a potentially better tolerated and more conveniently administered version of this potent drug. Currently, IV-only administered amphotericin B has shown little to no clinical resistance and is a major broad-spectrum fungicidal product. However, IV amphotericin has significant treatment-limiting side effects, most notably kidney toxicity.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of its lead product candidate, MAT9001, for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. MAT9001 is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia, that was specifically designed to overcome the shortcomings seen from other agents in the omega-3 class. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of cardiovascular drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors. The company will soon begin enrolling MAT9001 in a confirmatory head-to-head PD study vs Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), after having shown superiority versus Vascepa in reducing serum triglycerides, Total- and Non-HDL-Cholesterol, apolipoprotein CIII and PCSK9 levels in a previous study, with data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In addition, the Company is developing MAT2203, an oral, encochleated formulation of amphotericin B, to treat serious invasive fungal infections. The drug is based on Matinas’ proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology which can help solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective delivery of potent medicines, potentially making them more targeted, less toxic and orally bioavailable.

