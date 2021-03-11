MatriSys Bioscience Raises more than $3 million to Advance its Portfolio of Products to Treat Inflammatory Skin Diseases

Breaking News
Funding will support MatriSys’ growth and platform for its beneficial bacterial therapies

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MatriSys Bioscience, a company harnessing beneficial bacteria to treat inflammatory skin diseases, today announced that it has raised more than $3 million in an oversubscribed bridge financing led by its existing and new investors.

“With these new proceeds, we are able to advance our lead programs that harness beneficial bacteria to restore homeostasis on the skin and build out our management team to execute on our strategic plan,” said Philippe Calais, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of MatriSys. “Our technology has the potential to revolutionize the treatment paradigm for inflammatory skin diseases and potentially improve the standard-of-care for the 230 million patients that suffer from dermatological conditions such as Acne and Atopic Dermatitis.”

“MatriSys is on a fast track to advance a promising platform for developing the next generation of topical biologics,” said Magda Marquet Ph.D., Chairman of the Board. “We have the ability to address the huge unmet medical need in dermatology by reducing the use of steroids, immunosuppressants, and antibiotics.”

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is leading the discovery and clinical development of a novel class of biopharmaceuticals to transform the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Our groundbreaking technology platform identifies beneficial bacteria derived from healthy human skin to treat the millions of children and adults suffering from difficult to treat chronic skin diseases. With our lead clinical program in patients with Atopic Dermatitis, we are also rapidly advancing therapeutics for Acne and Rosacea. www.matrisysbio.com

