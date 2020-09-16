Matrix Service Company to Present at the DA Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) (“Matrix” or “the Company”), a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah will be participating in the DA Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, which will be held virtually, on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 22 and 23, 2020.

One-on-one virtual meetings with management are available during the conference with prior notice and may be scheduled by contacting DA Davidson directly, or by contacting Matrix Service Company at [email protected] or Kellie Smythe, Senior Director of Investor Relations at [email protected]

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

Effective with the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, the Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Matrix Service Company

Vice President and CFO

T: 918-838-8822

Email: [email protected] Kellie Smythe

Matrix Service Company

Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8267

Email: [email protected]

