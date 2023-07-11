Corcentric President and CEO Matt Clark As president and CEO, Clark will lead long-term strategic initiatives that advance Corcentric’s business growth and market position, as well as oversee all daily operations across business lines and functions.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that Executive Chairman Doug Clark has named Matt Clark CEO of the company. As president and CEO, Clark will lead long-term strategic initiatives that advance Corcentric’s business growth and market position, as well as oversee all daily operations across business lines and functions. A 19-year Corcentric veteran, he has also held senior roles within sales and operations in addition to his recent duties as president and COO.

“As president and COO, Matt has been instrumental in the rapid growth of Corcentric in recent years, ushering in increased revenue, new customers, and executive team leadership, while integrating acquisitions that have solidified our market-leading technology and services,” said Doug Clark. “His deep understanding of the industry along with Corcentric’s operations and people make this promotion a natural next step that will continue to propel the company to great success.”

Clark earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and has been an advisor and guest lecturer for the school’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program. He sits on the board of directors for several technology companies and serves on the Caron DC Advisory Board.

Doug Clark will continue as executive chairman of the board, where he will focus on strategic initiatives and serve as the liaison between that body and the management team.

“Doug’s dedication to the company over the years, his unwavering commitment to our values, and his strategic focus have helped shape the company into what it is today,” said Matt Clark. “Our current combination of people, processes, and technology ensure our customers receive the highest quality of individualized service available within the procurement and finance space. Our mission going forward is to continually enhance and augment our products and services, grow our global book of business, and attract the top talent the industry has to offer.”

