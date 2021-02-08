Matt McDonough of Couchbase Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Matt McDonough, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs for the third consecutive year. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Matt McDonough brings more than a decade of experience in business development, strategy, product management, and marketing to Couchbase. He is responsible for the continued development and execution of Couchbase’s worldwide partner strategy across technology partners, solution partners, systems integrators, cloud service providers, and channel partners. Matt is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Harvard Business School.

“Matt’s inclusion on CRN’s Channel Chiefs List for three consecutive years is a testament to his leadership and the respect he has among the channel community,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. “Matt was instrumental in driving our AWS strategic partnership, the advancement of Couchbase’s technical and go-to-market collaboration with Red Hat, and the expansion of our partnership with Infosys. Modeling the Couchbase values, Matt acts with uncompromising integrity and plays to win with others. His continued recognition by CRN has been not only a great accomplishment for him, but for Couchbase as well, and we look forward to building upon the momentum he has created in our channel partner community.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

